Sioux Empire Wedding Showcase Coming to the Sioux Falls Convention Center

Brides and Grooms if you are looking for ideas for your special day then you don't want to miss this event. Coming to the Sioux Falls Convention Center next month is the Sioux Empire Wedding Showcase. The largest bridal show in South Dakota.

This event features an amazing selection of wedding professionals ready to help you find the perfect gown, reception venue, invitations, photographer, music, menu, honeymoon destination, cake testing and much more!

The showcase is scheduled for Sunday, February 17, 2019 from noon-3:00PM. Early bird tickets are only $10 at the door or can be purchased in advanced at eventbrite.com . This event is sponsored by Sioux Falls Convention Center , Energy Event Group , Bridal Gallery , Halberstadt’s Men’s Clothier , Celebrity China, Platinum Imagination Hair and Makeup , Simply Devine Weddings and Events, All About Travel and the Flower Mill .

For more information on the event, go to siouxempireweddingnetwork.com .