Sioux Empire Skiers and Snowboarders Raise Money for Make-A-Wish

The city of Sioux Falls played host to the 31st annual Frosty Frolics weekend this past Friday through Sunday. A variety of activities took place, like a fun run/walk, sleigh rides, $5.00 tubing and more. All the different events were designed to help Sioux Empire residents celebrate the winter season.

One of the bigger events going on was Sunday, (January 6) at Great Bear Recreation Park. That's the day Great Bear, and Homewood Suites teamed up to host the Ski and Snowboard Races to benefit the 7th annual Angels With A Dream Make-A-Wish.

Angels With A Dream Make-A-Wish coordinator Roxie Johnson told KSFY TV , "The event is very important. The kids are just awesome kids and the families, they go through a lot. Just to help them out and make things a little bit easier for them, makes a person really feel great.”

KSFY reports , a record 67 riders attended this year's Angels With A Dream Make-A-Wish event. Sunday's event ended up raising $670.00 for Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

See footage of Sunday's event at Great Bear here .

Source: KSFY TV