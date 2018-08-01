The Sioux Empire Fair is August 3rd - 18th at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. The very first fair was held at the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds in 1939. Here we are 79 years later and things are bigger and better than ever. Here's what you need to know about this year's Sioux Empire Fair.

CARNIVAL PRICING

Carnival Day Wristband - Includes unlimited carnival rides for 1 person, 1 day.

Cost: $30, Available at Midway Ticket Booths

Siouxper Pass - Includes fair admission, grandstand entertainment, and unlimited carnival rides for 1 person, all 9 days of the fair. Cost: $65 plus tax. Available now at all Sioux Falls Lewis Locations.

GRANDSTAND ENTERTAINMENT

Aug. 4 - Scotty McCreery

Aug. 5 - Hairball with PopROCKS

Aug. 6 - Josh Turner

Aug. 7 - Trace Adkins

Aug. 8 - Casey Danahew

Aug. 9 - Michael Ray with Blackhawk

Aug. 10 - Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias

Aug. 11 - PRCA Rodeo

To see a full list of fair activities, exhibitors, entertainment, etc. go to Siouxempirefair.com .

FYI-No, the Sioux Empire Fair does not allow any coolers or outside food or beverage to enter the gates. Only ADA APPROVED service dogs are allowed into the Sioux Empire Fair and they must be on a leash. The Sioux Empire Fair does not allow any backpacks to enter the gates.