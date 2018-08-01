Sioux Empire Fair: Everything You Need To Know
The Sioux Empire Fair is August 3rd - 18th at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. The very first fair was held at the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds in 1939. Here we are 79 years later and things are bigger and better than ever. Here's what you need to know about this year's Sioux Empire Fair.
- Carnival Day Wristband - Includes unlimited carnival rides for 1 person, 1 day.
- Cost: $30, Available at Midway Ticket Booths
- Siouxper Pass - Includes fair admission, grandstand entertainment, and unlimited carnival rides for 1 person, all 9 days of the fair. Cost: $65 plus tax. Available now at all Sioux Falls Lewis Locations.
- Aug. 4 - Scotty McCreery
- Aug. 5 - Hairball with PopROCKS
- Aug. 6 - Josh Turner
- Aug. 7 - Trace Adkins
- Aug. 8 - Casey Danahew
- Aug. 9 - Michael Ray with Blackhawk
- Aug. 10 - Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias
- Aug. 11 - PRCA Rodeo
To see a full list of fair activities, exhibitors, entertainment, etc. go to Siouxempirefair.com.
FYI-No, the Sioux Empire Fair does not allow any coolers or outside food or beverage to enter the gates. Only ADA APPROVED service dogs are allowed into the Sioux Empire Fair and they must be on a leash. The Sioux Empire Fair does not allow any backpacks to enter the gates.