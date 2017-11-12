Sioux Center Teacher Faces 140 Charges of Sexual Misconduct

A teacher from Sioux Center, Iowa is facing charges of sexual misconduct with students with complaints as far back as 2013 according to KDLT news.

Curtis Van Dam, age 35, has been charged with:

72 counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse

34 counts of Lascivious Conduct with a Minor

14 counts of Sexual Exploitation by a Teacher

12 counts of 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse

5 counts of Indecent Exposure

2 counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child/Class C Felony

1 count of Lascivious Acts with a Child/Class D Felony

A recentl complaint between Van Dam and a student was filed last month, resulting in other incidents being reporting. Van Dam was a teacher at Sioux Center Christian school where the abuse allegedly took place within the school and other locations.

Van Dam was arrested and lodged at the Sioux County Jail.

“I do not know the exact number right now, since this is an active investigation but I can say this involved numerous, numerous students,” says Sioux Center Police Chief Paul Adkins. “All the victims were children,” says Adkins. “Iowa law states that anyone under the age of 14 is a child, so they were all under the age of 14.”