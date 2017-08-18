A placard placed on a pole near 41st Street and Western Avenue in Sioux Falls is simple in its message. We likely know that it will not involve a motion by the court system.

The sign says "9/23/17 Judgement." What does this mean and who posted this notice?

The second part of the question will be nearly impossible to determine. Interpreting true intent of the message, slightly easier without instituting widespread panic.

September 23, 2017 is on a Saturday. Judges, lawyers, bailiffs and stenographers usually adhere to business hours on the weekdays.

Who else could be an arbiter on that day? Kangaroo Courts can be called into session at any time, but usually those are hastily assembled based upon an egregious error that needs immediate correction. To set a date so far in the future likely rules that out.

Could it be the END OF THE WORLD? Sure it could. However the one stepping into the spotlight to make such a claim will likely join the scores of others who have made a similar prediction that has yet to come true.

One common cosmic phenomenon is happening on September 23, 2017. When you couple that with the fervor over the solar eclipse, someone’s alarm bell could certainly be ringing.

In short, a passage from the Holy Bible’s Revelation 12:1 reads: A great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet and a crown of twelve stars on her head.

Christian writer Christopher Graney adds a little more about the stellar alignment: On September 23, 2017 the sun will be in the zodiac constellation Virgo—“a woman clothed with the sun”. The moon will be at the feet of Virgo—“with the moon under her feet”. The ‘nine’ stars of the zodiac constellation Leo, plus three planets (Mercury, Venus, and Mars), will be at the head of Virgo—“on her head a crown of twelve stars”.

Astronomer and physicist Dr. Danny Faulkner puts his own spin on what the meaning of all this on his Answers in Genesis website. He is not convinced of the event's rarity. Then you add the words of Jesus from Matthew 24:36, “But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father.” Dozens of end time predictions have since ended up on the trash heap since Christ made that prophetic statement.

It’s probably more than what you expected when evaluating one date on the calendar. Think of it as an unexpected journey that was a blessing on your day with a minimum of panic required.