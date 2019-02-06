Sidney Fick Breaks Hills-Beaver Creek All-Time School Basketball Record

Lillie Arndt/Results Radio

Just across the Minnesota border, a new record has been set at Hills-Beaver Creek. Sidney Fick has broken a school record for total points scored.

Fick, a 6'0 senior, tallied 27 points in a 70-29 win over Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey on Monday night (February 4). Her 27 points put her high school basketball total at 1,777. The previous record was at 1,758 set by Halden Van Wyhe from 2005-2009.

Lillie Arndt/Results Radio

Fick is currently ranked as the 24th best player in Minnesota according to MaxPreps. She is committed to play basketball for Dakota State University in Madison following graduation.

She has helped lead Hills-Beaver Creek to a strong season. The Patriots hold an overall record of 20-0 and a conference record of 15-0. They have regular-season games remaining against Edgerton, Southwest Minnesota Christian, and Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda. They then will move on to the section 3A tournament which begins on February 22 and runs through March 8.

