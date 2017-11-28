Should Left Lane Slow Driving Be Illegal In South Dakota?

Driving slow in the left lane is not only one of my pet peeves it's unsafe. If you are driving slow in the left lane on any of South Dakota's highways, you're not only annoying you are dangerous.

In the video about from the Kansas State Troopers, they explain why it's against the law to drive slow in the left lanes of their highways.

States like Kansas, Washington, and Michigan will pull you over and give you a ticket for the offense.

To the point, statistics show that it would be smarter and safer to only use the left lane for passing or turning and the right lane for driving.

However, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, it isn't illegal to camp out in the left lane of a highway in the state.

So, what do you think? Should South Dakota ticket drivers who are driving slow in left lanes?

