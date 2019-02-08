In the early morning hours of Friday (February 8) gunshots were reported in southwest Sioux Falls that sent one man to the hospital.

According to KSFY TV , Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said it happened around 1:45 AM in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 4400 block of West Valhalla Boulevard.

In the report, Clemens said a friend parked in the lot to drop off the victim. When he got out, two men they did not know approached the car. After some words were exchanged, the four started fighting. The suspects left, and as the victim and his 21-year-old friend were walking away, a car drove by and a shot was fired from the passenger's window.

The bullet hit the 22-year-old victim in the arm near his elbow. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

KSFY TV is reporting that the police did not have enough details about the suspects to give accurate descriptions. They believe the two suspects involved in the fight might be the ones in the car that fired the shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.