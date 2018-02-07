Share Your Love Valentine’s Day by Helping Feeding South Dakota

At a loss for what to get your sweetheart this Valentine's Day? Feeding South Dakota is here to help.

No, they won't send your significant other a pallet of non-perishable food items on February 14, what they will do is get a rose and card delivered to the love of your life in exchange for a $50.00 donation to help feed hungry children in Sioux Falls.

According to KSFY-TV, you can share your love this Valentine's Day by helping out Feeding South Dakota's Backpack Program. Here's how it works, for a gift of $50.00, you can help sponsor a child for the rest of the semester through the BackPack Program. In turn, Feeding South Dakota will deliver a rose and a Valentine's Day card to someone you love.

The Feeding South Dakota BackPack Program ensures over 3,100 children in Sioux Falls have food to eat while they are away from school.

KSFY is reporting that all orders must be submitted by Tuesday, (February 13) and the Share Your Love rose special is limited to the first 100 donations made within the Sioux Falls city limits only. South Dakotans who make a donation outside the city of Sioux Falls will receive their Valentine's Day card by mail.

Cupid will be busy delivering roses and cards on behalf of Feeding South Dakota on Wednesday, (February 14) from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

Share your love this Valentine's Day, make your donation to Feeding South Dakota here.

Source: KSFY-TV

