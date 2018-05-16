Sexual Assault forum in Sioux Falls

In an effort to join forces and work collectively to stop the number of sexual assaults in Sioux Falls, the Compass Center has organized a forum to discuss the issue and possible solutions.

An expert panel will discuss sexual violence in Sioux Falls on Thursday (May 17) at the Museum of Visual Materials. Experts represented will be from The Compass Center, Sioux Falls Police Department’s CAP section, Avera McKennan and Sanford Health. Each member will describe how they are working to assist those who are victims of sexual assault, share their ideas for prevention and answer questions from those attending.

"Sexual assault affects everyone, whether it happens to someone personally or to a relative or friend." Says Michelle Markgraf, Executive Director of The Compass Center "FBI numbers reveal that in South Dakota, forcible rapes happen at 1.5 times the national per capita average."

The national average is 40.4 rapes per 100,000 people, while is South Dakota, the rate is 58.8 according to the Compass Center.

This forum will be interactive, and participants are invited to bring ideas about how, together, Sioux Falls citizens can make positive changes and stop sexual violence within the community.

