Sex Charges Filed Against Sioux Falls Transient
Sioux Falls Police Captain Loren McManus says a transient faces sex charges in connection with a Thursday incident at 2nd Avenue and 14th Street.
"Witnesses came out of a business and saw a man that appeared to be hovering over a female. It looked like he was touching her inappropriately. We got called and followed through with an investigation. It was determined that the female victim was highly intoxicated and was not very aware of what was going on."
Clemens says 73-year-old Harold Witf of Sioux Falls has been charged with one count of sexual contact with a person incapable of giving consent.
