Severance Brewing Company to Open in Downtown Sioux Falls

Downtown Sioux Falls is becoming the go-to destination when it comes to food, drink, and atmosphere.

Currently under construction is The Cascade at Falls Park at 701 North Phillips Avenue. The building will feature 200 apartments and commercial space. It's located across from the Levitt Shell outdoor music venue .

One of the businesses setting up shop in the Cascade at Falls Park is Sioux Falls' newest brewery. Severance Brewing Company will occupy a 3,000 square foot space.

Severance Brewing Company is owned by Scott and Melissa Heckel and Mark and Jennifer Stavenger. The brewery will have patio seating and garage doors that face the Levitt so guests can enjoy the live music during the summer.

The brewery will serve craft beer, but not just ordinary craft beer:

Some signature brews will include Monster Cookie featuring "all the ingredients from the classic cookie recipe including peanut butter, oatmeal and chocolate" along with a spicy hot chocolate porter and coconut tan stout. We plan to be as family friendly as possible and will also serve up some non-alcohol beverages like soda and hop-infused sparkling lemonades.

Severance Brewing Company plans to open in summer 2019.