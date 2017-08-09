Senator John Thune Reacts To The North Korean Crisis

With North Korea threatening a ballistic missile strike on the United States territory of Guam, South Dakota Senator John Thune has this response.

"I think this is one of those times when you want to carry a big stick. Speak softly but carry a big stick. I think that's the approach that has to apply here. I hope this guy in North Korea will come to his senses and realize what he's doing isn't in his best interests or his country's best interest."

Thune says President Trump is doing the right thing in speaking out about the North Korean situation.

"I think the President is projecting strength which is what I think most Americans want to see in a time when they feel a bit threatened.

I think he has good people around him who will give him good advice. He also has the finest military in the world to back it up."

Thune was interviewed at the Sioux Empire Fair during Ag Appreciation Day.

