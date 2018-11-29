Semi-Trucks Tip Over on Icy Roads Near Beresford and Canton

Yesterday (November 28) and today have seen all kinds of slick on roads. A couple of semi-trucks felt the effects a little too much.

The photo above, taken by Philip Nelson, shows a truck just north of Beresford on I-29 that turned on its side and slid into a position that completely blocked northbound traffic on Wednesday afternoon.

The photo below, also taken by Nelson, shows another truck that lost control on the slippery roads and also ended up on its side but this time in the ditch just south of the Canton exit on I-29.

Photo Courtesy of Philip Nelson

This weekend's forecast is calling for a snow amount in the neighborhood of five inches, but not until we've had a little glaze of freezing rain or sleet overnight Friday into Saturday.

Should be a lot of fun!