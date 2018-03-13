See Agriculture on Display at Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion

The South Dakota Farm Bureau Women's Leadership Team (WLT) will participate in showcasing agriculture to 3,500 children March 16 & 17, 2018 in Sioux Falls at the Washington Pavilion.

On Friday (March 16) the WLT will be educating 3rd graders from selected schools around the area. Baby lambs and various products that come from sheep will be part of their interactive display.

The activities continue at the venue Saturday for the annual Ag Day at the Pavilion. During the hours of 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, the public is invited to engage in exhibits sharing where food, fiber and fuels come from.

Last year, close to 2,500 people participated in the Ag Day event. The WLT will again have baby lambs and will also have hands on activities about wool and the different feeds that animals eat.

"Ag Day at the Pavilion is a very unique way to educate consumers of all ages," said Cindy Foster, WLT Chair. "Not only are we able to help them understand where their food comes from, but we also connect them with the farmers and ranchers who produce that food."

