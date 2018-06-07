Second Draw Elk Applications Open in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks announced that applications for the second draw of the 2018 firearm and archery elk seasons are open.

If you're one of the thousands who struck out applying in the first draw you can take another crack at it, but you'll only be able to draw a cow tag. If you have drawn an elk tag in the last nine years, between 2009 and 2017, you are eligible for this draw.

There are 312 firearm tags available scattered across 15 of the 26 units. Only 21 archery tags remain.

These applications are online only and applicants can choose to use their preference points if they wish. The deadline for the second draw is June 20th at 8 A.M. Central.

The first elk draw was the first in which points were cubed to increase odds for those with a higher number of points. Some 20+ point holders were able to draw, but there were still many did not.

