Seattle Seahawks Michael Bennett to Hold Sports Camp in South Dakota
Two time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion Michael Bennett for the Seattle Seahawks is set to host a sports camp in South Dakota this month.
According to the mitchellrepublic, the camp will be held at Lower Brule High School from 10:00AM til 1:00PM on June 17th. The event is free to the public and will include events such as a mini health expo, a family health and fitness clinic and a high school fitness challenge.
Registration is free and you can sign up at The Bennett Foundation. This is part of Bennett's foundation, O.C.E.A.N. where he sets up sports camps throughout the nation offering a day of fun and activity for the entire family.
