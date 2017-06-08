Seattle Seahawks Michael Bennett to Hold Sports Camp in South Dakota

Two time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion Michael Bennett for the Seattle Seahawks is set to host a sports camp in South Dakota this month.

According to the mitchellrepublic , the camp will be held at Lower Brule High School from 10:00AM til 1:00PM on June 17th. The event is free to the public and will include events such as a mini health expo, a family health and fitness clinic and a high school fitness challenge.

Registration is free and you can sign up at The Bennett Foundation . This is part of Bennett's foundation, O.C.E.A.N. where he sets up sports camps throughout the nation offering a day of fun and activity for the entire family.

See Also :