MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers are heading into the 2018 season with new backup quarterbacks.

The Seahawks acquired quarterback Brett Hundley from the Packers on Wednesday for an undisclosed draft pick.

Green Bay announced the trade late in the day, completing the deal on the cusp of the preseason finales for all teams.

The addition of Hundley gives Seattle a proven backup behind Russell Wilson. The Seahawks are reportedly sending a late-round draft pick to Green Bay and coach Pete Carroll said it was another opportunity to improve the Seahawks roster.

Hundley stepped into a starting role last season for the Packers when Aaron Rodgers went down with a broken collarbone. Hundley started nine games and the Packers went 3-6. He threw for 1,836 yards and nine touchdowns, but also threw 12 interceptions.

His acquisition likely means the end of Austin Davis' stint as Wilson's backup in Seattle. Davis has been with the Seahawks since the start of the 2017 season.

In Green Bay, the deal means that DeShone Kizer has won the backup job behind Rodgers. The former second-round pick started 15 games for the winless Cleveland Browns last season as a rookie and was acquired by the Packers in the offseason.

