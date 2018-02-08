In one of the coolest moves I've seen by a coach at any university, South Dakota State Track and Field Head Coach Rod DeHaven has offered $100 to the fastest student on campus.

There are some limitations including the person must be a current student, a non-student athlete and if you plan on being a student athlete in the future you must pass because if you win, you are essentially a "pro." But if you meet the requirements, you can go for the big bucks and show off your speed.

As you can see, Coach DeHaven has a great sense of humor and has come up with a great idea to not only have some fun, but promote the SDSU Indoor Classic.

This race will take place on Saturday (February 10) at 1:30 PM, but the SDSU Indoor Classic will take place Friday and Saturday in Brookings.

