Saturday in the Park Lineup Announced

As a Sioux City native, Saturday in the Park was a 4th of July weekend tradition!

For those of you that don't know, it's a free music festival on the Saturday after the 4th of July at Grandview Park in Sioux City. There's a beer garden, food vendors, activities for kids, and so much more.

Over the years, they added a second stage and that has really taken off.

You can take shuttles from the Tyson Event Center, because there isn't a ton of parking at Grandview Park.

The event always ends with a great fireworks display! So good!

This year's event is scheduled for July 7!

The lineup was announced this morning and consists of:

• Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

• Boz Skaggs

• Galactic

• Dave Mason and Steve Cropper

• Delta Rae

• Arrested Development (Abe Stage)

A more detailed schedule will be available in the coming days.

I've had some really good times at Saturday in the Park! I've seen Aretha Franklin, Ceelo Green, Michelle Branch, Counting Crows, The Wallflowers, The Black Crowes, Santana, Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, and Foster the People.

Can't wait to check it out this year!

