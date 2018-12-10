Throughout the month of January, the Sanford POWER Basketball Academy at the Sanford Pentagon is offering skills workouts to boys and girls in Grades K-5. The course focuses on offensive and defensive fundamentals, which will progress into more advanced concepts every week.

The program is three weeks along and tips off Jan. 7 from 5:30-6:45 p.m.

These skills workouts are open to players of all experience and all skill levels. Whether you’re looking to learn the basics, or to improve your skills, this camp will get your ready for your upcoming season.

The Sanford POWER Basketball Academy is the most comprehensive program in the region. The experienced staff is led by director Pat Coughlin and longtime NBA star Kirk Hinrich.

About Sanford POWER

Sanford POWER is the region’s most well established Sports Performance Training Program. Our goal is to improve athletic performance by stressing the principles of proper functional movement through customized programming based on an individual’s specific needs.

The integrated focus of our professional staff can help maximize an athlete’s potential improvement with their strength, speed, power, and agility. In addition, we have the resources to identify those keys components of nutrition, hydration, and biomechanics to deliver the most comprehensive program available while reducing the incidence of injury.

Our certified strength coaches, along with our orthopedic physicians, physical therapists, certified athletic trainers, sports nutritionist and the Sanford Sports Science Institute (SSSI), offer the most integrated and comprehensive sports performance programming available to athletes of all ages and skill levels.