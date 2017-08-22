Sanford Pentagon to Host Welcome Home Celebration for Sioux Falls Little League Team

It has been a magical run for the Sioux Falls Little League team as they've represented us so well at the Little League World Series and truly throughout their entire journey to Williamsport.

Now it is time for you to show your support as they return home.

The Sanford Pentagon is going to be holding a welcome home party for the Sioux Falls Little League team on Tuesday (August 29) at 6:00 PM

The event is free and the entire public is welcome to come out as we all say thanks and welcome home our Little Leaguers.

The first 500 people to attend will receive rally towels on the way in and the night will consist of intro's for the players/coaches, speeches and the team being honored by the city of Sioux Falls.