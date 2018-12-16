The Sanford Pentagon hit another home run on Sunday with the University of Nebraska and Oklahoma State playing a big time college basketball game in Sioux Falls.

The Huskers were able to come away from the game with a 79-56 over the Cowboys.

The final score wasn't as important as the atmosphere inside the Pentagon and the notoriety that the city of Sioux Falls once again got with two major D1 schools ascending on the city for a college basketball game.

This isn't the first time we've seen this kind of game, as Memphis, Colorado, Minnesota, Wichita State, Wisconsin St. Johns and others have come to the 605 to play games at the Sanford Pentagon.

A big credit needs to be given to Jesse Smith of the Pentagon and many others from Sanford for making these kind of games happen and it's great to know they are continuing to work on other matchups for the future.