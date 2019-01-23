The Sanford Pentagon will host another boys basketball classic on February 2nd, and the event will feature a game between the top-ranked teams in Class AA and Class A.

Cross-class battles will take place at the Sanford Pentagon on February 2nd with bragging rights on the line. Sioux Falls Lincoln (#1 AA) will face Tea Area (#1 A) in the primetime slot of the classic. That game will be followed up with another AA-A class as the Harrisburg Tigers face St. Thomas More.

This is a great opportunity to see two of the best teams in separate classes play against each other. Over the last few years, interactions between the two classes have been minimal on the eastern side of South Dakota. Class AA teams are docked seed points for playing against Class A schools leading to games rarely getting scheduled between the two. The AA/A matchups are much more common in western South Dakota.

The classic will feature teams from South Dakota and Iowa. Games will begin at 8:00 AM and continue through the day with the final game scheduled to start at 9:30 PM.

Sanford Pentagon High School Boys Basketball Classic

Feb. 2, 2019

8:00 AM – Mount Vernon vs. Elkton-Lake Benton

9:30 AM – Bon Homme vs. Colman Egan

11:00 AM – Hamlin vs. LeMars (Iowa)

12:30 PM – Sioux City North (Iowa) vs. Madison

2:00 PM – Warner vs. Corsica-Stickney

3:30 PM – Dakota Valley vs. Western Christian (Iowa)

5:00 PM – Sioux Valley vs. Tiospa Zina

6:30 PM – Sioux Falls Christian vs. Sioux City East (Iowa)

8:00 PM – (#1 Class AA) Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. (#1 Class A) Tea

9:30 PM – St. Thomas More vs. Harrisburg

Tickets are $10 at the door for adults and $5 for students. One ticket gets entry into every game at the Pentagon that day.