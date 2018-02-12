Sanford Number One Hospital in South Dakota

Sanford Health is one of the largest health care systems in the nation, with 44 hospitals and nearly 300 clinics in nine states and four countries.

Recently Sanford USD Medical Center was chosen as the number one hospital in South Dakota, according to U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals of 2017-2018.

According to U.S. News & World Report, rankings are made to help patients decide where to receive care; U.S. News evaluates data on nearly 5,000 hospitals in 16 adult specialties, 9 adult procedures and conditions and 10 pediatric specialties.

The medical center is ranked high performing in all nine areas evaluated:

Colon cancer surgery

Lung cancer surgery

COPD

Heart failure

Heart bypass surgery

Aortic valve surgery

Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair

Knee replacement

Hip replacement

“We’re pleased by what U.S. News & World Report found when evaluating Sanford USD Medical Center,” said Paul Hanson, executive vice president of Sanford USD Medical Center. “We’re always proud of our staff’s accomplishments and pride ourselves in remaining on the cutting edge of health care.”

Only 48 hospitals, or one percent, of those evaluated across the nation received such high honors.

See Also: