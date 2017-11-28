Sanford Health to Open Free Veterans Club in Sioux Falls

Sanford Health is creating a Veteran’s Club on the Sanford USD Medical Center main campus in Sioux Falls. The Club will be available for all Veterans to stop in while receiving any type of care from Sanford health, from an appointment, lab work, to longer term stay. The Club will provide beverages and snacks, a lounging area and a place to e-mail or contact friends and family back home. The center will be open in the spring of 2018.

Paul Weckman, a retired U.S. Navy captain, is the Director of Sanford Health’s Department of Veterans and Military Services.

“The support for our military members and veterans from Sanford Health has been overwhelming,” said Weckman. “I’m looking forward to talking with my fellow veterans with what Sanford has to offer.”

With the ever changing Choice Program, allowing Veterans to also receive medical treatment outside of the VA system, the department's goal is to streamline and add resources for veterans, military personnel and their families across the health system’s region.

