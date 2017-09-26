Salvation Army’s Coats for All Coat Drive Going on Now

It's officially autumn, and that means the need for a good, warm, coat isn't that far off.

Again this year, our friends over at KDLT TV are teaming up with the Salvation Army and Billion Automotive for the 30th Annual Coats For All coat drive.

Now through the end of October, people here in the Sioux Empire are being asked to look around their closets at home to find gently-used coats that you just don't seem to wear anymore.

The mission over the next thirty days is to collect thousands of good condition, warm, winter coats, along with winter accessories like hats, gloves, scarves, and snow pants in all sizes for all ages of people.

Every single coat donated will be professionally cleaned and made available to those here in the Sioux Empire who could really use a warm coat, a hat, and some gloves for the chilly winter months that lie ahead.

This is the 30th year the Salvation Army has been in the business of collecting coats for those in need in our area, and they would greatly appreciate your help once again in supporting the Coats For All program.

See Also: