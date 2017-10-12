Rushing Records Continue to Fall for Washington’s Tupak Kpeayeh

When he first stepped on the field as a freshman, it was very clear that Tupak Kpeayeh would be a special player. Now in his junior year, he's breaking a bunch of records.

Kpeayeh secured a school career record as a sophomore last season. He rushed for 1,632 yards in 2016, which is a single season record for Washington. Kpeayeh also broke a single-game record with 301 rushing yards in a win over Rapid City Stevens in 2016.

He was already a special player as a freshman and sophomore. He entered this past offseason with the intention of bulking up and keeping his speed. As expected, Kpeayeh succeeded.

In just 18 games of work during the 2015, 2016 seasons, Kpeayeh rushed for 1,940 yards and 17 touchdowns. Those numbers put him in 3rd place in all-time career rushing yards at Washington and 8th in career rushing touchdowns.

The question wasn't if Kpeayeh would break the career rushing record at Washington, the question was when. We received an answer.

Washington routed Aberdeen Central 42-13 on October 6th. In the victory, Kpeayeh rushed for 209 yards and four touchdowns. We should probably mention that it all happened in the first half. He did not play in the second half of the game.

The yards last week have given him a total of 2,712 rushing yards for his Washington career. That is a brand new record passing DaVonte Clay's (2009-2011) career 2,685 rushing yards.

Kpeayeh will still have the opportunity to break a couple more records with a few games left this season, and next year ahead. Here is where he stands with other records in sight.

Career Rushing Touchdowns

Brandon Mohr, 49, (2007-2010) DaVonte Clay, 30, (2009-2011) Tupak Kpeayeh, 28 (2015-Present) T3: Ryan Routh, 28 (2004-2005)

Career All-Purpose Yards:

Tim Marlette, 3135, (2005-2007) DaVonte Clay, 3023 (2009-2011) Ryan Routh, 2992, (2002-2004) Matt Hermanson, 2952 (2007-2010) Tupak Kpeayeh, 2920 (2015-Present)

Also, because he couldn't do it without them, congratulations to the offensive linemen of Washington that have helped him get these records.

Washington continues their season on Friday night against Rapid City Central.