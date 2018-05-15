Watertown activities director Steve Moore has resigned from his position to accept the same job at Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

The Watertown Public Opinion reports that Moore's resignation was approved by the Watertown school board on Monday night (May 14) to make way for him to be hired at Roosevelt for next school year.

Moore comes to Roosevelt following his most recent seven-year stint as activities director of Watertown. He has been on all levels in the school system as a teacher, coach, and director. Moore graduated from the University of South Dakota and also spent time at Rapid City Central.

He replaces current Roosevelt activities director Casey Meile. Meile will replace his father Mark as activities director of the Sioux Falls School District.

Moore is set to become the third activities director for Roosevelt in the last six years. Slade Larscheid held the position in 2013-2014 before leaving for the athletic director position at Augustana University. Meile replaced Larscheid and has held the position for the last four years.

