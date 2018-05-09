Roosevelt High School Junior Places 1st in Congressional Art Competition
A Roosevelt High School junior will have her artwork hanging in the Unites States Capitol soon. Ashley Geraets has been awarded first place in the Congressional Art Competition for her piece Fall of Shinrinyoku, which features the black footed ferret, a species that is endangered in South Dakota.. It will hang in the Cannon Tunnel in the U.S. Capitol for the next year.
The Sioux Falls student is no stranger to the competition or having her art in Washington D.C. Last year, Geraets won first place for her colored pencil creation Aqua Vitae about water conservation and nature. That piece is currently in D.C. representing South Dakota. In 2016 she won second place with Foxology. That colored pencil work was displayed in Representative Kristi Noem's office.
Every spring the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated. - Congressional Art Competition
Source: Sioux Falls School District
