Roads Around Sioux Falls Tri-State Varying Degrees of Crappy

With cold temps and 40+ mph winds, roads around the Sioux Falls tri-state area are varying degrees of crappy. No travel is advised on I-29 going north of Brookings.

There is a Facebook page called Roads to Sioux Falls . Here's what some people are saying about current road conditions.

From Molly Joeseph: I90. Brandon to Hartford. Very slick in most spots from Freezing rain and the wind is blowing his truck all over the road. If you don't have to be anywhere stay home.

From Timmy Johnke: Sioux Falls to Sioux City slippery spots very windy from the northwest. Sioux City to Omaha clear roads, very windy. Light high profile vehicles beware.

From Renae Green: Dells to Sioux Falls, blowing snow, some drifting, and slippery. As long as you go slow (50ish) and are careful switching lanes, you should be fine. Interstate in SF was actually worse than interstate from Dells...go figure! Be safe!

From Kelli Deboer: Just arrived in Luverne MN from Sioux Falls. I was going 30 on 229, because of the plow and several cars in front of me. 90 I was going 40-50, lots of cars were going faster. The blowing snow got worse the closer I got to Luverne. Glad I'm home. Please be careful and buckle up!

