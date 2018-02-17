Ride Your Bike to Sioux Falls Parks and Win Prizes

The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department has a fun way to explore the city this year. It's the "80 in 18" contest. You can win prizes by visiting certain parks and taking your picture. There are new parks each month.

And that's great. But my friends with the Falls Area Bicyclists -- of which I am a board member -- have put their own twist on the Parks Department campaign. Not surprisingly, they're visiting the parks on bikes.

It was a snowy day on Saturday, but they were out there.

You don't have to bike, but if you want to, follow FAB on Facebook.

Here's more detail on the contest from the Parks Department:

Each month, we’ll release a list of featured parks. Visit each of those parks and take a picture of yourself with in identifiable landmark in each park.

Enter to win by posting your photos on Facebook or Twitter using #80in18 or by printing them and turning them in to the park office with completed form. If you submit your photos through social media, we suggest mentioning Sioux Falls Parks in your posts too.

Photos must be submitted during the month they are featured to be counted in that month’s prize drawing. Drawing winners will be announced on the second Friday of the following month. Grand Prize entries must be submitted sometime during 2018.

Complete contest rules