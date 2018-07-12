Rhett Rotten Rides Wall of Death at Hot Harley Nights

Rhett Rotten's Wall of Death Motorcycle Stunt Show will be at J&L Harley-Davidson.

When I heard about the Wall of Death, and the man behind the handle bars I had to get some interview time and find out more.

You would assume with a nickname like 'Rotten' the man is a little rough around the edges.

Over the years of countless interviews, Rhett was easily one of coolest people I have ever met.

I have interviewed people from Garth Brooks, Rev Run from Run DMC, and even former President Barack Obama.

Rhett will forever be towards the top of the list of people I have been blessed to meet through my job.

The opportunity to get a glimpse inside of what other peoples passions are in life is one of the reasons I enjoy my job.

I also love a good comeback story, when someone has managed to find a way to turn their life around.

Hearing Rhett talk about his love for doing his job entertaining families, and how he leans on the Lord to keep him on the wall makes you want to root for Rhett even more.

Rhett will be performing multiple shows on The Wall of Death as part of the 23rd Annual Hot Harley Nights this week.

Hot Harley Nights benefits Make a Wish, for a complete list of events check out their website.

