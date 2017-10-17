Results Radio Best of Sioux Falls: Best Restaurant

It's that time of the year again, for us to take a look back of the best things about Sioux Falls. First up: Best Restaurant.

This list did not include any chain restaurants - that's coming up later.

We have put together a long list of the restaurants in Sioux Falls based on suggestions from our listeners, discussions among staff members and let's face, a basic Google search. Now is your chance to vote for the restaurant you think is the best.

We are breaking it into two rounds. You can vote for up to 5 restaurants in this round. We have also included the option to add your own choice (because, let's face it, with all the restaurants in town we probably missed one). Then we will take the top 10 vote-getters and let you choose which one is the best of the best.

So don't wait - vote now. And be sure to share this with your friends to get their choices for the Best Restaurant in Sioux Falls!

