Resolutions for the New Year: What’s on Your List?

Making your list and checking it twice takes on a whole new meaning with the New Year.

Like many you may have mentally said "I Vow Too. . ."

U-huh here we go again!

New Year's Resolutions can be good for most and a shallow effort some. So which category will you fall under this time around?

There are countless kinds of New Year's Resolutions. And I'm sure you've had your share. What will it be this year:

Following a budget

Paying off debts

Losing weight

Starting a fitness program

Stop smoking

As KDLT reports hitting the gym is one of the most popular ways begin the 2018.

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *