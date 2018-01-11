ResGen is the shortened version of Restoration Generation. And when Tom Henderson (above) began this quest of bringing hope and encouragement to a generation of young people who had neither, I'm sure he couldn't have imagined the number of people he'd be reaching out to.

He speaks to over 20,000 students a year in their schools, at conferences, festivals and other events across the country. His mission is to challenge this generation of youth to restore their relationships with each other and with God, to treat others with the same love and respect with which they would like to be treated.

It's the resurrection (if you will) of the old Golden Rule ("do unto others as you would have them do unto you") which many people seem to have forgotten, along with personal responsibility, having a conscience and other basic rules of living in the world.

On Saturday, January 27, from 8 AM to 2 PM Restoration Generation is presenting a Men's Summit at Central Church at 3100 W. Ralph Rogers Road in Sioux Falls. This ResGen event is a one day conference which aims to help men grow as leaders, husbands and fathers.

There is a fantastic barbecue pork lunch and snacks included. The cost is $40, but they do offer scholarships for men who would like to attend but cannot afford it.

One of the speakers at the Men's Summit is comedian and inspirational speaker Michael Jr., who is so funny he is also doing a separate comedy performance that same night, again at Central Church at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $20 (or VIP tickets are available for $35).

For more information and to purchase tickets, check out ResGen on Facebook and online.

