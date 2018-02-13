Reservations for South Dakota Campsites and Cabins Opening

If you are like me, it provides some relief during these cold February days in South Dakota to plan some fun spring and summer camping adventures.

South Dakota State Park Reservations for campsites and cabins for Open House weekend opens this Saturday (February 17).

February 17 is the first day to make campsite and cabin reservations for a Friday, May 18 arrival, which is Open House and Free Fishing Weekend in the South Dakota State Parks.

Reservations open at 7 a.m. on the first day of the 90-day window. This applies to all state parks that take reservations except Custer, which accepts reservations one year before arrival.

During Open House and Free Fishing Weekend, no park entrance fees are charged and fishing licenses are not required. Camping fees and fishing regulations still apply.

Visit CampSD.com or call 1-800-710-CAMP (2267) beginning at 7 a.m. Central Time.

See you in the parks!

