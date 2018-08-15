Rescuers Free Woman Trapped under Forklift in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rescuers have freed a woman who became trapped under a forklift in Rapid City.

The Rapid City Fire Department was called Tuesday afternoon after a forklift tipped onto its side and trapped a woman underneath.

Workers were using the forklift to lift trusses onto the roof of a Habitat for Humanity house under construction. The forklift tires slid in the mud, and the machine tripped onto its side. The woman who was trapped was working on the ground below the forklift.

The Rapid City Journal reports the Fire Department's technical rescue team freed the woman in about 30 minutes. She remained conscious and was talking to medical personnel throughout the rescue. She was taken to Rapid City Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

No one else was hurt.

https://rapidcityjournal.com/woman-rescued-after-being-trapped-under-forklift-at-rapid-city/article_d9172f83-76db-5a87-b684-dab2f63c81bf.html

