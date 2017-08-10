Republic of China to Honor Veterans Who Served in Taiwan

The Republic of China (Taiwan) will honor 52 South Dakota veterans who served in Taiwan between the years of 1955-1979. The ceremony will take place Monday August 14 in Pierre and will be hosted by the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs .

The United States of America and the Republic of China established a Mutual Defense Treaty that ran from 1955 to 1979. During that time, American soldiers were used to defend Taiwan’s democracy and freedom.

On behalf of the Republic of China government, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Denver will present the “ US-ROC Mutual Defense Commemorative Badge ” to the veterans as an expression of the country’s appreciation for their service and contributions.

The ceremony will include remarks from Governor Dennis Daugaard, South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Larry Zimmerman and Director General Jerry Chang.

Source: South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs

