Representative Steven Haugaard Nominated Pro Tempore

South Dakota House Republicans have nominated Representative Steven Haugaard of Sioux Falls serve as speaker pro tempore. He was first elected to the House in 2014.

The Legislative Research Council said this week that GOP lawmakers met in caucus to nominate Rep. Steven Haugaard for the position. Republicans control both chambers of South Dakota's Legislature.

The full House will vote on Haugaard's nomination in January, when the session begins January 9, 2018.

The post is vacant because former House Speaker Pro Tempore Don Haggar resigned to lead the state's chapter of Americans for Prosperity, the conservative advocacy group.

The speaker pro tempore presides over the chamber in the absence of the House speaker.

