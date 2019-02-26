Space has become a premium for a local Sioux Falls brewery. Remedy Brewing Company is currently located at 8th and Railroad and with future plans for expansion that location will not be conducive.

KSFY TV is reporting that Remedy Brewing Company will begin to can their beer at an 80,000 square foot warehouse just south of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. In the report the president and CEO of Remedy Brewing Matt Hastad indicates that this new facility will be used to brew their four core beers.

Why is Remedy choosing this new location? According to KSFY it was learned that Hastad felt the area around the PREMIER Center is becoming a booming part of the city. As stated in January of this year Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken invited Sioux Falls residents to apply to be a part of a study group to create a long term plan for the area. A 20-year master plan for the area.

When you look at the big picture you currently have the Sioux Falls Arena, Convention Center, the Sheraton Hotel, Howard Wood Field and the Sioux Falls Baseball Stadium. To the north the city saw major improvements to Elmwood Golf Course and the addition of a new Holiday Inn with Crooked Pint Ale House.

This area is prime for growth in the coming years as we continue to see new businesses just a mile north around the Sanford Pentagon.