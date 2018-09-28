Remedy Brewery’s Oktoberfest to Benefit Ronald McDonald House

The Ronald McDonald House of South Dakota is getting a little help from a local Sioux Falls brewing company this weekend.

KSFY TV is reporting Remedy Brewery Company in Sioux Falls plans to use its annual Oktoberfest celebration to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.

Remedy's Oktoberfest celebration kicks off tonight and will run through Saturday, (September 29) at Remedy Brewing Company located at 401 East 8th Street in Sioux Falls.

Matthew Hastad told KSFY why Remedy selected the Ronald McDonald House for a charity partner, "What's great about the Ronald McDonald House is they really help a lot of people that are affected by not only cancer but affected by a big family emergency where they have somebody who gets stuck in the hospital, and it really helps alleviate those costs from traveling, trying to find lodging, even food."

If you're searching for something to do this weekend, put on your dirndl and lederhosen and join in the fun while helping to support a great cause.

The Remedy Oktoberfest party will feature live music both days from Stoned & Lonesome, along with a variety of entertaining games ranging from an Apple Bobbing competition to a Stein Holding competition.

Source: KSFY TV