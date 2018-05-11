Register Now for the 2018 Senior Games June 7-9

The 33rd annual Senior Games will be held June 7–9, 2018 at various locations around Sioux Falls. Participants will compete in track and field, golf, basketball and several other activities. Those who win here move on to the state and national games. Age brackets include individuals 40 years old and older.

Registration forms with a schedule of games can be found at www.siouxfalls.org/senior-games and at the Parks and Recreation Office located at 100 East Sixth Street. Office hours are 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday through Friday.

The registration fee is $10 for registrations turned in by 5:00 PM.on Friday, May 25, but increases to $15 for those received after May 25. Registrations will be accepted until the time of the event. Bowling and golf have additional fees that are payable at the time of the event.

To receive updates on Parks and Recreation activities, visit www.facebook.com/siouxfallsparks or www.twitter.com/siouxfallsparks.

Source: Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation

