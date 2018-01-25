Regions Blood Supply is Dangerously Low: Donate Today
What do blood, the flu season and winter weather have in common? Too much of some and not enough of another. With the seasonal flu outbreak donations to area blood banks have been extremely low. Plus the winter weather season has an impact on donor numbers with people just staying home more.
According to LifeServe, a nonprofit community blood center serving South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa, blood supplies are dangerously low. December and January usually see the lowest numbers of the year in blood donations.
Nationwide the Red Cross has reported that 550 blood drives have been canceled so far this month.
To donate blood in our area contact the Sioux Empire Red Cross.
