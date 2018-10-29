Red Sox Top Dodgers, 4th World Series Title in 15 Seasons

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Sale’s final pitch for this Boston juggernaut triggered a celebration on the Dodger Stadium infield among thousands of fans who made their way to California and even outside Fenway Park back home. The quest is complete. The 2018 Red Sox really are that great.

Harry How/Getty Images

David Price proved his postseason mettle, Steve Pearce homered twice and Boston beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 on Sunday to finish off a one-sided World Series in five games.

The Red Sox have become baseball’s team of the century with four titles in 15 seasons. Alex Cora became the first manager from Puerto Rico to win a title and just the fifth rookie skipper overall.

Boston outscored the Dodgers 28-16 and had only a slightly better batting average at .222 to .180. But the Red Sox got timely hitting and won their ninth title, tying the Athletics for third-most behind the Yankees (27) and Cardinals (11).

While Price rewrote his own October legacy, Clayton Kershaw was unable to do the same as he fell to 1-4 with a 6.06 ERA in postseason elimination games. Kershaw allowed four runs and seven hits with three of them homers in seven innings.

