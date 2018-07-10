Record Soybean Acres in South Dakota

South Dakota farmers planted a record soybean crop this year, though corn acres are down in the state.

The Agriculture Department's recent acreage estimates put South Dakota soybean acres up 1 percent from 2017 to 5.7 million, and corn acres down 9 percent to 5.2 million.

Looking back to last year in 2017, after what was a very challenging growing season, farmers saw some surprisingly great yields at harvest time. They are hoping for the same results with the record acres planted this year.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the affects of the trade tension between the U.S. and China. Record acres and a strong yield doesn't count if the price is weak.

Winter wheat acres are estimated at 830,000, also down 9 percent from a year ago.

Other South Dakota crops with estimated increases in acres are oil sunflowers, sorghum, oats, safflower, proso millet, flaxseed and alfalfa hay.

Other crops with estimated acreage decreases are confection sunflowers and dry peas.

