Record Crops for South Dakota

South Dakota farmers are expecting record corn and soybean crops. Now it's just a matter of getting the crops out of the field, and finally the weather is cooperating.

The latest estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) projects the state's corn crop at 851 million bushels, up 16 percent from last year. The soybean crop is forecast at 281 million bushels, also up 16 percent.

The average yield for both crops is expected to be a record. According to the USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate (WASDE) report released, U.S. corn production is projected to reach 14.78 billion bushels for 2018/19. If realized, that would make it the second largest U.S. corn crop ever.

Sunflower production is forecast to be down 13 percent but sorghum production up 28 percent.

Alfalfa hay production is forecast at up 49 percent from last year's drought-plagued season, with other hay production up 5 percent.