Read Across America Day in Sioux Falls

The Cat in the Hat comes to life this Saturday for Read Across America Day. Here in Sioux Falls brain food will be served at Siouxland Library locations for all kids.

The Siouxland Libraries are inviting all children ages three to six along with friends and family to celebrate the March 2 birthday of popular children’s author Dr. Seuss by exploring Seussical stations that are sure to spark every imagination.

These locations will have events this Saturday:

Colton Branch 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Humboldt Branch 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Saturday, March 2, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Crooks Branch 10:00 AM-1:00 PM

Hartford Branch 10:00 AM-1:00 PM

Prairie West Branch 10:30 AM-4:00 PM and Sunday, March 3 1:00 PM-4:00 PM

More than 45 million readers, young and old, are expected to pick up a book and read that day. The goal is to show America’s children the joy of reading and to build a nation of readers.

For more information, please call Siouxland Libraries’ Prairie West Branch, 978-6899, or visit www.siouxlandlib.org .

Source: Siouxland Library