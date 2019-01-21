Reach Literacy’s Brewhaha Offers Storytelling, Beer and Food

A night of storytelling and beer tasting sounds fun in its own right, but when it's paired as a fundraiser for a local organization that tutors adults to read, well that my friend is a winner.

The 7th annual REACH Literacy Brewhaha will feature storytellers from the region as they share their life stories or tales on the theme Against the Odds.

In addition to the stories and brews, food, silent auction items, and raffled items. Brewhaha tickets are $50 each or $90 for two.

REACH provides tutoring for adults in the Sioux Empire. Ticket sales, sponsorship and fantastic raffles support adult literacy services.

REACH literacy Brewhaha Hours and location: Thursday, Mar 21, 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM, Remedy Brewing Company: 500 North Main Avenue, Sioux Falls

REACH Literacy is located in the Western Mall, with an outside entrance on the South Side, between Scheels and the West Mall Movie Theatres, at 2101 W 41st St, Suite 23.