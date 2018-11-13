Rash of Car Windows in Sioux Falls Shot with BB Gun

There may be more of these to come, but police have enough shattered windows that draw attention to a series of vandalized cars from this past weekend in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said a dozen cars were afflicted by someone who used a BB gun to shatter the windows of cars.

“Sometime over the weekend at different times people saw the damage, but we don’t have a time frame narrowed down quite yet. Nobody saw any vehicles driving around the area.”

Clemens said most of the damaged vehicles were in the central parts of the city with a couple others found in the southwest and southeast areas of Sioux Falls and there may be more.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had a bunch of these BB gun vandals. Usually what happens is that over the next few days, we’ll get a whole bunch more delayed reports. People will notice the damage (later) and will notify us.”

Generally, all that happened with the cars was that the windows were damaged and nothing was taken from the vehicles. It is encouraged that anyone who had their car windows shot by a BB gun should notify police.